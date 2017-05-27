Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

 
Author Message
PostPosted: 27.05.2017 - 09:08    Post subject: Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet


Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

berusky.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 8.1M - Sokoban-style puzzle game - (readme)
chocolate-doom.lha - 2.3.0 - game/shoot - 2.0M - Chocolate Doom - (readme)
crispy-doom.lha - 4.0 - game/shoot - 988K - Crispy Doom - (readme)
CubicIDE_HW70.lha - 7.0 - dev/hwood - 787K - Hollywood add-on for Cubic IDE - (readme)
eduke32.lha - 20170518-61... - game/shoot - 2.1M - EDuke32 - (readme)
flac.lha - 1.3.2 - mus/misc - 724K - Free Lossless Audio Codec - CLI tools - (readme)
Hollywood_SDK.lha - 7.0 - dev/hwood - 2.3M - Plugin development kit for Hollywood - (readme)
HungryHarry.adf -   - game/actio - 880K - A 1992 pacman clone with five levels - (readme)
HWP_GLGalore.lha - 1.1 - dev/hwood - 3.3M - Allows OpenGL scripting with Hollywood - (readme)
KeepPrivate.lha - 1.1 - dev/misc - 15K - KeepPrivate - header/autodocs strip - (readme)
KeepPrivate_src.lha - 1.1 - dev/misc - 4K - KeepPrivate source code - (readme)
LiquidMIG.lha - 1.0 2017051... - demo/intro - 548K - LiquidMIG demo - (readme)
MUI2HTML.lha - 1.0 - dev/mui - 11K - MUI2HTML converter program - (readme)
MUI2HTML_src.lha - 1.0 - dev/mui - 2K - MUI2HTML source code - (readme)
nfs-handler.lha - 0.0.5 - comm/net - 9K - NFS handler using bsdsocket.library - (readme)
OpenTyrian.lha - 2.1.2013090... - game/actio - 49M - Reimplementation of DOS game Tyrian - (readme)
p7zip.lha - 16.02 - util/arc - 759K - 7za file archiver with high compression ratio - (readme)
SWitch_src.lha - 1.2 - util/boot - 8K - SWitch source code - (readme)
uaemremover.lha - 1.1 - util/dir - 15K - Remove junk files created by emulators - (readme)
vicV0.65_src.lha - 0.65 - misc/emu - 48K - Vic 20 Emulator source code - (readme)
WindowDirect_src.lha - 1.0 - util/cdity - 5K - WindowDirect source code - (readme)
workbenchexplorer.lha - 1.2 - util/dir - 1.6M - Modern file browser loaded with features - (readme)
WWorth_fincats.lha - 1.21 - text/dtp - 27K - Wordworth 3SE,4SE & 7 Finnish catalogs - (readme)
EvenMore.lha - 0.91 - text/show - 340K - V0.91: Freeware Textviewer - (readme)
EvenMore_MOS.lha - 0.91 - text/show - 428K - V0.91: Freeware Textviewer (MorphOS) - (readme)
EvenMore_OS4.lha - 0.91 - text/show - 421K - V0.91: Freeware Textviewer (OS4) - (readme)
gloom-cd32xmen-adf.zip - 1.01 - game/shoot - 744K - CD32X-men: Mind Games - Gloom mod - (readme)
irssi.lha - 1.0.2 - comm/irc - 2.3M - Terminal based IRC client - (readme)
TinyLauncher.lha - 3.4 - util/misc - 110K - WHDLoad frontend and more - (readme)
A4000Diob.lha - 2.5 - pix/3dobj - 1.9M - Imagine: Amiga 4000D model w/options - (readme)
AP58Covers.lha -   - pix/misc - 280K - aMiGa=PoWeR n°58 Cover Recto - (readme)
TextSee.lha - 1.0.0 - text/show - 26K - Text Viewer for AmigaOS 1.x - (readme)
listwindows.lha - 0.8 - util/wb - 7K - lists open screens/windows from shell - (readme)
R2Z_68k.lha - 1.3 - util/wb - 1.3M - Test your reaction times - (readme)
R2Z_AROS.lha - 1.3 - util/wb - 1.5M - Test your reaction times - (readme)
R2Z_MOS.lha - 1.3 - util/wb - 1.4M - Test your reaction times - (readme)
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Quelle: Aminet.net
URL der Quelle: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
