AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36818
Location: Übersee
Posted: 24.05.2017 - 18:11 Post subject: Commodore Retro Expo 2017 Las Vegas
Der Entwickler Jim Drew und der Clark County Commodore Computer Club von Las Vegas in Nevada geben die größte und beste Commodore Show des Süd-Westen der USA bekannt!
Die Commodore Retro Expo findet vom 28.-30. Juli im Alexis Park Resort, direkt am Las Vegas Strip statt!
Der Eintritt ist frei. Diese Show verspricht die schönste Commodore Veranstaltung seit Jahren zu werden!
Ausführliche Informationen unter www.commodoreretroexpo.com .
Kommt zu uns ins fabelhafte Las Vegas!
Besucht auch die Gruppe: http://www.c5vegas.com !
Englische News verfasst von: flnettles
Email: flnettles@hotmail.com
News URL: www.commodoreretroexpo.com
News Quelle: www.c5vegas.com
URL der Quelle: www.commodoreretroexpo.com
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
