AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36815
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 24.05.2017 - 08:19 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 19
o1i schreibt:
16.05.2017 - 22.05.2017:
- gifanim Datatype Beschreibung hinzugefügt (Kalamatee)
- autodocs aktualisiert (mazze)
- AddDataTypes Ziel-CPU Bewusstsein hinzugefügt (Kalamatee)
- cia.h Definierung hinzugefügt (Kalamatee)
- lowlevel.library m68k Timer Unterstützung hinzugefügt (Kalamatee)
- KrnIsSuper m68k optimiert (twillen)
- m68k Umgehung von Problemen mit schlecht geschriebener Software (Oktagon Controller) hinzugefügt (twillen)
- Fehler in m68k Rom Initialisierung behoben (twillen)
- Fehler in Entwicklerdateien für InstallAROS behoben (Kalamatee)
- neue Spiegelung für Code von Drittanbietern hinzugefügt (neil)
http://aros-exec.org
