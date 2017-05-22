AndreasM

Posted: 22.05.2017 - 08:54 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



ZIP Drive installed in Amiga 3000



I add an Iomega ZIP drive to my Amiga 3000 and explain my archiving project.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lNTlTnd4TA





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Pushover



Today's 'Nostalgia Time' is a subscriber request and the game i'm playing today is 'Pushover' by Ocean. Pushover has been requested by Mauro Sanna and Mats Larson. I play Pushover on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDload.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ofvb_5Zy6I





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Lionheart and Tetris Pro Lemon Amiga Competition



nother 'Nostalgia time' and 'Chillout Time' Merge here, simply because the competition is closing in a few hours and will start next with the game Benefactor which i'm looking forward to yay! ))



Today I play Tetris Pro and Lionheart, both games i've never played before (Tetris yes but not this variant). Both these are played on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXb-jFAiF0U





Tower57 Amiga Port Video 10



Because especially one nice guy didn't stop asking about the status of the MorphOS version of Tower57 during last weekend's Alternative Computer Meeting in Wolfsburg (which was great fun btw.), here it is:

its status is exactly like the AmigaOS4 version, as is the current performance.



The test machine here is probably one of the slowest MorphOS machines around: an old PowerMac G4 667 MHz, Radeon 9000, 384 MB.



As such its (current!) performance is pretty much identical to the sam440ep. And it also suffers from the same limits and needs to run the HiColor build to not run out of RAM



Some notes:

1. yes, the Voxelbird-Icon is there because I was too lazy

2. the display resolution is 1280 x 720 because that's the only one my framegrabber swallows from that machine.

3. the audio cracks are only in the recording, it's because I didn't adjust the aux-input volume correctly



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCo1OrMT3Aw

