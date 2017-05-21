|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36751
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 21.05.2017 - 08:27 Post subject: RetroPlay: Neue Videos online
|
|
|
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
RetroPlay: Hexuma #39 - Auf Tauchstation
Wir gehen im Textadventures "Hexuma - Das Auge des Kal" auf Tauchstation und treffen auf geheimnisvolle Anlagen. Bei unserer Suche treffen wir außerdem die Überreste des schrecklichen Bool - und erleben eine Überraschung, als wir sein Inneres betreten.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6QyQ5KBMl0
BiT #29: Das Innere des Amiga 500
Nach dem Äußeren und der Software ist das Innere dran: Wir schrauben den Amiga 500 auf, stellen Euch die Bestandteile vor und reden über die Unterschiede zum Amiga 1000.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPEcy8kT7Wo
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum