RetroPlay: Neue Videos online

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36751
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 21.05.2017 - 08:27

Virtual Dimension schreibt:


RetroPlay: Hexuma #39 - Auf Tauchstation

Wir gehen im Textadventures "Hexuma - Das Auge des Kal" auf Tauchstation und treffen auf geheimnisvolle Anlagen. Bei unserer Suche treffen wir außerdem die Überreste des schrecklichen Bool - und erleben eine Überraschung, als wir sein Inneres betreten.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6QyQ5KBMl0


BiT #29: Das Innere des Amiga 500

Nach dem Äußeren und der Software ist das Innere dran: Wir schrauben den Amiga 500 auf, stellen Euch die Bestandteile vor und reden über die Unterschiede zum Amiga 1000.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPEcy8kT7Wo
