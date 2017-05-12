Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36747
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 20.05.2017 - 09:47    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Werbung: Kingsoft Flyer     19.05.2017
Cover: Harrier Jump Jet     19.05.2017
Scarab PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Darklight Conflict PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Batman Forever PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Vermeer: Die Kunst zu erben PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Bug Too! PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Star Wars - Yoda Stories PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
X-Men: Children of the Atom PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Bust-A-Move PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Formel 1 PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Speedster PC Player 0/97     19.05.2017
Test Drive: Off Road PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Jack Nicklaus 4 PC Player 6/97     19.05.2017
Vikings: The Strategy of Ultimate Conquest PC Player 5/97     19.05.2017
Eradicator PC Player 5/97     19.05.2017
Gubble PC Player 5/97     19.05.2017
Cover: Combat Classics     16.05.2017
Cover: Combat Classics 3     16.05.2017
Cover: Rendezvous im Weltraum     16.05.2017
Cover: Team Apache     16.05.2017
Team Apache PC Joker 8/98     16.05.2017
Demonworld PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Interstate '76 PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Need for Speed II PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Pandemonium! PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Star Command: Revolution PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Shadoan PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Hellicops PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Conquest of the New World - Deluxe Edition PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Enemy Nations PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Atmosfear PC Player 6/97     16.05.2017
Retro Nr. 41     14.05.2017
Werbung: Kingsoft     14.05.2017
Diggers PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Magic of Endoria PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Eye of the Storm PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
F1 PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Crazy Cars 3 PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
MegaRace PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Who Shot Johnny Rock? PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Doofus PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Road Roll PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Breakline PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Mick im Zauberschloss PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Award Winners - Gold Edition PC Joker 6/94     14.05.2017
Amiga Future Nr. 126     12.05.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 167     12.05.2017
Ultima VIII: Pagan PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Elder Scrolls, The: Arena PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Myst PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
F-14 Fleet Defender PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
1942: The Pacific Air War PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Carriers at War II PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Regent PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
SSN-21: Seawolf PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Evasive Action: Duel for the Sky PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Cannon Fodder PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Genesia PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
