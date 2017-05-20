|
Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
D-Day (Futura) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
D-Day (Futura) - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
World Soccer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Soccer - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Snow Strike - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Snow Strike - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Larry Hodgson - Create one new artist page
Snow Strike - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Arcade Classics (Diamond) - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Enforcer, The (Eurosoft) - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Enforcer, The (Eurosoft) - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Enforcer, The (Eurosoft) - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Enforcer, The (Eurosoft) - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Enforcer, The (Eurosoft) - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Enforcer, The (Eurosoft) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Ragnarok / Legend Of Ragnarok, The / King's Table: The Legend Of Ragnarok - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Hugh Davis (Tosh) - Update the artist page
Ragnarok / Legend Of Ragnarok, The / King's Table: The Legend Of Ragnarok - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
German Trucking - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dark Seed - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Dark Seed - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Dark Seed - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Dark Seed - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1994
Dark Seed - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dark Seed - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Dark Seed - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dark Seed - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1994
Dark Seed - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dark Seed - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Paul Drzewiecki - Create one new artist page
Heidi Marendi - Create one new artist page
Gary Gillett - Create one new artist page
Eric Allen - Create one new artist page
Gabriella Straus - Create one new artist page
Deem Bristow - Create one new artist page
Kitty Gunn - Create one new artist page
H. R. Giger - Update the artist page
Dark Seed - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dark Seed - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dark Seed - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Michel Horvat - Create one new artist page
Lennard Feddersen - Create one new artist page
Harald Seeley - Create one new artist page
Patrick Ketchum - Create one new artist page
Mike Dawson - Create one new artist page
Michael Cranford (Mike Cranford) - Update the artist page
H. R. Giger - Create one new artist page
German Trucking - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
T-zer0 / Trauma Zero - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1999
Cricket Masters - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cricket Masters - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cricket Masters - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cricket Masters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
HiSoft - Update the publisher page
World Cup Cricket Masters / World Cup Cricket - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Airport - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cricket Masters - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
World Cup Cricket Masters / World Cup Cricket - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
