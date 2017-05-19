|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36733
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 19.05.2017 - 08:57 Post subject: RetroVision - Plug & Play #63
Radio Paralax schreibt:
Am Samstagabend, dem 20.5. ab 20:00 Uhr geht es bereits in die dritte Runde unseres Thimbleweed Park-Longplays zusammen mit unserem Co-Moderator "Micha" und Zuschauern, die uns an schwierigen Stellen mit kleinen Tips weiter helfen. Davor gibt es wie immer die Möglichkeit eigene Spielevorschläge auf den üblichen Systemen zu äußern. Der Longplay beginnt dann planmäßig so gegen 21:00 Uhr.
Zum Videostream: www.radio-paralax.de/videostream.html
Viel Spaß und Gute Unterhaltung!
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
