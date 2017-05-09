|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36718
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 17.05.2017 - 08:57 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 18
o1i schreibt:
09.05.2017 - 15.05.2017:
- Code für const TagItem Änderungen angepasst (neil)
- Verbesserungen an Netzwerkkarte (neil)
- Debug-Build speichert Debug-Info in .dbg Datei (Kalamatee)
- InitKickMemDiag korrigiert (twillen)
- Überprüfung der Rom-Image Größe hinzugefügt (Kalamatee)
- amiga-m68k Rom behoben. A1200 sollte wieder starten (twilen)
- m68k Rom Größe, Optimierung (Kalamatee)
- cd-Startup Verbesserungen (Kalamatee)
- Separates gifanim Datatype-Descriptor
http://aros-exec.org
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
PDF
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
