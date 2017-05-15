AndreasM

Posted: 15.05.2017 - 08:07 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Amiga - Joystick Repair and Microswitch Replacement



Today's video is a nice treat for you Amiga, Commodore 64 and Retro Gaming fans and enthusiasts, it includes repairs and mini retro game plays. I repair two of my zip stick retro digital joysticks, one stopped working on my Wednesday's Nostalgia time video, when I was playing Apidya on the Commodore Amiga A1200 for the Lemon Amiga Games competition with EAB.

The other I completely hammered on the more recent Lemon Amiga competition when playing Pacmania, which required new microswitches.



In this video I replace Microswitches on one of the joysticks, investigate why both the fire buttons stopped working on the other joystick. This video will also be of interest to Commodore 64 users as you can use the same joysticks on the C64.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dhpw7uYlse0





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Chuck Rock



In this week's Nostalgia Time retro gaming session, I play a subscriber request and the game is Chuck Rock on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDload. Chuckrock, by Core Design, has been requested by 'Cazzozzo'. And it is a game which I know from childhood as my brother played a lot and I used to watch him.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3bnT875R5o





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Superfrog World 2 - Witch's Castle



Today's nostalgia time is a play through of Superfrog by Team 17. It is another one of my childhood games.

I have split the gameplay into different parts, each part will be a world and will be playing to the end and showing it in a series of videos rather than one enormous longplay. However as usual I will alternate between my personal plays and subscriber requests. So one week you will see my playthrough of a Superfrog world, and the following week you will see one of your requested games, and again the next Superfrog world playthrough the following week and so fourth.

I play Superfrog on the commodore Amiga A1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5ve0GNumfY





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Secret of Monkey Island



Yes, it's still the weekend! ;o))

My first time playing so be kind! )) ...It's a combination of 'Chillout Time' and 'Nostalgia Time' this weekend with a subscriber request of 'The secret of Monkey Island' played on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad. (There will still be a Nostalgia Time this coming Tuesday)



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dIWjg5loqA





LIVE EVENT: Viva Amiga Panel at VCF Southeast 2017



A live panel discussion at Vintage Computer Festival Southeast 2017 moderated by Adam Spring of Remotely-Interested.com with Amiga community members Glenn Keller (Paula chip designer), Trevor Dickinson (A-EON Technology), Zach Weddington (Viva Amiga), Bill and Anthony (The Guru Meditation), and Aaron Ruchetta (Atlanta Amiga User Group)



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPkj82-mnk8

