Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36697
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.05.2017 - 09:02 Post subject: AmiKit Android jetzt kostenlos
Zur Veröffentlichung des neuen AmiKit X ist das ältere AmiKit 8 für Android jetzt kostenlos in Google Play erhältlich: http://bit.ly/AmiKit-Android
Die AmiKit 8 App läuft auf der UAE4ARM Engine mit JIT und unterstützt auch Touchscreen.
Wie immer wird für AmiKit das AmigaOS und die ROM Dateien benötigt.
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
