Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36697
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.05.2017 - 09:01 Post subject: Google Cloud Druckertreiber für AmigaOS 4
gcp.device nutzt den PostScript-Treiber, damit OS4 direkt auf Google Cloud-verbundene Drucker drucken kann.
Die meisten Drucker können mit der Cloud verbunden werden. Einige neue Drucker unterstützen Google Cloud Print, andere können über einen PC und Google Chrome verbunden werden. Weitere Informationen unter http://www.google.com/cloudprint
