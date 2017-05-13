|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36689
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 13.05.2017 - 11:54 Post subject: Radio Paralax: RetroVision - Plug & Play
|
|
|
Am Sonntagabend, den 14.5. gibt es bereits ab 19:00 Uhr die nächste Ausgabe der "RetroVision - Plug & Play". Es erwarten euch ein paar neue Spiele und sonstige Neuentdeckungen aus der Retrogaming-Szene auf verschiedenen Systemen. Ab 20:00 Uhr folgt dann der zweite Teil unseres Thimbleweed Park-Longplays im Co-Op Play. Dabei ist auch ein Interview mit Boris Schneider-Johne geplant, der sich für die deutsche Übersetzung verantwortlich zeigte. Während des Gameplays sind alle Zuschauer herzlich eingeladen sich aktiv am Longplay aktiv zu beteiligen.
http://www.radio-paralax.de/videostream.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum