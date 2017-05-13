Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

 
Post new topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36688
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 13.05.2017 - 10:51    Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage


Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

MorphOS_1.4.5.iso (Oldies) 32 MB / May 10 2017
AmiArcadia_24.57.lha (Emulators) 4 MB / May 10 2017
Ultimate_pack_68k_1.4.lha (Chrysalis) 24 MB / May 09 2017
HWP_MUIRoyale_1.6.lha (Plugins) 4 MB / May 09 2017
Download_Fonts_for_OWB.lha (Web) 1 MB / May 08 2017
ZeldaROTH_7.00.lha (Adventure) 10 MB / May 07 2017
SVGTools_1.2.2.lha (Vector) 2 MB / May 05 2017
MagicalInk_1.0b2.lha (Vector) 2 MB / May 05 2017
Libharu_2.3.0.2.lha (Library) 1 MB / May 05 2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
