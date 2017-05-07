User
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36688
Location: Übersee
Posted: 13.05.2017 - 10:51 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Amiga Future Nr. 126
12.05.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 167
12.05.2017
Ultima VIII: Pagan
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
Elder Scrolls, The: Arena
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
Myst
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
F-14 Fleet Defender
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
1942: The Pacific Air War
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
Carriers at War II
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
Regent
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
SSN-21: Seawolf
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
Evasive Action: Duel for the Sky
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
Cannon Fodder
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
Genesia
PC Joker 6/94 12.05.2017
Hyper Blade
PC Player 1/97 09.05.2017
Omega Boost
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Legend of Legaia
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Super Speed Racing
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Racing Simulation 2
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Rising Zan: The Samurai Gunman
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Rampage 2: Universal Tour
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Chocobo Racing
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Snowboard Kids 2
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Athena: Awakening from the Ordinary Life
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
California Speed
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Suzuki Alstare Extreme Racing
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Cyber Org
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Sega Bass Fishing
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Grand Theft Auto: Mission Pack #1: London 1969
Video Games 6/99 09.05.2017
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 3/2017
07.05.2017
PC Aktiv 9/93
07.05.2017
DOSshareware 10/92
07.05.2017
Electronic Gaming Monthly SH 1993
07.05.2017
Dreamcast Magazine Nr. 3
07.05.2017
Dreamcast Magazine Nr. 18
07.05.2017
Saturn Super Nr. 2
07.05.2017
Sega Magazine 9/94
07.05.2017
Taikenban Saturn Soft Teizen Nr. 9
07.05.2017
Next Generation 5/98
07.05.2017
Grey Matters Nr. 3
07.05.2017
Saturn Power 8/97
07.05.2017
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
