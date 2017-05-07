Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36688
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 13.05.2017 - 10:51    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Amiga Future Nr. 126     12.05.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 167     12.05.2017
Ultima VIII: Pagan PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Elder Scrolls, The: Arena PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Myst PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
F-14 Fleet Defender PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
1942: The Pacific Air War PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Carriers at War II PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Regent PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
SSN-21: Seawolf PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Evasive Action: Duel for the Sky PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Cannon Fodder PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Genesia PC Joker 6/94     12.05.2017
Hyper Blade PC Player 1/97     09.05.2017
Omega Boost Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Legend of Legaia Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Super Speed Racing Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Racing Simulation 2 Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Rising Zan: The Samurai Gunman Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Rampage 2: Universal Tour Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Chocobo Racing Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Snowboard Kids 2 Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Athena: Awakening from the Ordinary Life Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
California Speed Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Suzuki Alstare Extreme Racing Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Cyber Org Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Sega Bass Fishing Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Grand Theft Auto: Mission Pack #1: London 1969 Video Games 6/99     09.05.2017
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 3/2017     07.05.2017
PC Aktiv 9/93     07.05.2017
DOSshareware 10/92     07.05.2017
Electronic Gaming Monthly SH 1993     07.05.2017
Dreamcast Magazine Nr. 3     07.05.2017
Dreamcast Magazine Nr. 18     07.05.2017
Saturn Super Nr. 2     07.05.2017
Sega Magazine 9/94     07.05.2017
Taikenban Saturn Soft Teizen Nr. 9     07.05.2017
Next Generation 5/98     07.05.2017
Grey Matters Nr. 3     07.05.2017
Saturn Power 8/97     07.05.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold