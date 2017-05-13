|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36688
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 13.05.2017 - 10:51 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
onEscapee - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Michal Bachorik (Jardo) - Update the artist page
Tamás Kozák - Update the artist page
Ákos Diviánszky - Update the artist page
Csaba Kémeri (Unreal) - Update the artist page
Invictus - Update the developer page
Levente Toth - Update the artist page
Tibor Mester - Update the artist page
Misha Malyshev - Create one new artist page
Virtual Karting II - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
DeLuxe Galaga - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Incredible Adventures of Moebius Goatlizard, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2013
Max Knight - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Gold Mine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Apano Sin - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2000
I Was A Cannibal For The FBI - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Lepani - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Oids - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2014
Damage: The Sadistic Butchering Of Humanity - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Solid Gold - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2013
Solitaire Sampler - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Serious Solitaire II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Serious Solitaire - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Serious Backgammon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Card Sharp - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Othello (Tower Software) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mancala - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Excellent Card Games III / Excellent Card Games III AGA - Update the game page - AGA, ECS - 1994
Excellent Card Games II / Tower Traditional Games: Excellent Card Games II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Excellent Card Games - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
SmurfHunt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Did IT Come From The Desert? - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 2014
Smurf Rescue - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2014
SuperTed: The Search For Spot - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2014
PacMan '96 - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaOne-Sam4x0-Pegasos II-AmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Zerg - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Werner Flaschbier - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Titanic (PD) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Raise the Titanic - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Depthcharge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Clou!, Der - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
XTreme Racing - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
