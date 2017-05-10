|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36667
Location: Übersee
Posted: 10.05.2017 - 08:42 Post subject: Tunnels & Trolls 2.92 erschienen
Tunnels & Trolls wurde in der Version 2.92 für AmigaOS 2.x veröffentlicht.
Tunnels & Trolls ist eine Game Engine für folgende Spiele:
Abyss
Amulet of the Salkti
Arena of Khazan
Beyond the Silvered Pane
Blue Frog Tavern
Buffalo Castle
Captif d'Yvoire
Caravan to Tiern
Circle of Ice
City of Terrors
Dargon's Dungeon
Deathtrap Equalizer
Gamesmen of Kasar
Goblin Lake
Hela's House of Dark Delights
Labyrinth
Mistywood
Naked Doom
Overkill
Red Circle
Sea of Mystery
Sewers of Oblivion
Sorcerer Solitaire
Sword for Hire
Trollstone Caverns
Weirdworld
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
