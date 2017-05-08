|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2373
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 09.05.2017 - 19:43 Post subject: MUI Royale V1.6 erschienen
08.05.2017 MUI Royale 1.6 erschienen
MUI Royale 1.6 steht nun zum Download zur Verfügung. Dieses Update enthält nur ein einziges Update für virtuelle Gruppen, siehe hier
PDF
