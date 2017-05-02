|
|Posted: 08.05.2017 - 12:38 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 17
[Pic] http://www.amigafuture.de/uploadpic.php?thumb=/2_arosexe_1.png [/ pic]
O1i schreibt:
02.05.2017 - 08.05.2017:
- Autodocs / Webseite aktualisiert / fest (mazze)
- Verbesserungen an Posix (Kalamatee)
- Arbeit auf nativeem GIT geht weiter (Kalamatee)
- Anpassung des Netzwerk Treiber Codes an die jüngsten utility.library Änderungen (neil)
Http://aros-exec.org
