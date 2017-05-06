|
View previous topic :: View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36658
Location: Übersee
Posted: 08.05.2017 - 09:35 Post subject: Interview mit Timothy De Groote
Unter dem Link findet ihr ein englisches Interview mit Timothy De Groote, Director Hyperion Entertainment.
Generation Amiga
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
