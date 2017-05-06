|
Posted: 06.05.2017 - 08:51 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Genetic Species - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
John Pickford (The Flying Ravioli Brothers) - Update the artist page
Steve Pickford (Ste Pickford / The Flying Ravioli Brothers) - Update the artist page
Wall Street Wizard: 89'er Szenario & Editor / Wall Street Editor, Der - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Wall Street Wizard - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
DNA Warrior - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
M. F. Robinson - Update the artist page
Barry Leitch (Baz Leitch; The Jackal) - Update the artist page
Artronic - Update the publisher page
Artronic - Update the developer page
Artronic - Create one new artist page
Genetic Species - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Update the Screenshot comments - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Upload 18 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
