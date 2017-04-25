|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36625
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 05.05.2017 - 19:13 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 16
o1i schreibt:
25.04.2017 - 01.05.2017:
- Fehlerbehebungen und Optimierungen (Kalamatee)
- 68k Semaphore-Fix (Kalamatee)
- Fehlerbehebung im ffmpeg (Kalamtee)
- Posix Optimierung (Kalamatee)
- Arbeit am nativem GIT fortgesetzt (Kalamatee)
- pthreads/bsdsocket Konflikt behoben (Kalamatee)
- Autodocs aktualisiert (mazze)
http://aros-exec.org
