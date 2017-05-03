AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 36617

Location: Übersee







Posted: 03.05.2017 - 10:03 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Nostalgia Time Amiga - Superfrog World 1



Today's nostalgia time is a play through of Superfrog by Team 17. It is another one of my childhood games.

I have split the gameplay into different parts, each part will be a world and will be playing to the end and showing it in a series of videos rather than one enormous longplay. However as usual I will alternate between my personal plays and subscriber requests. So one week you will see my playthrough of a Superfrog world, and the following week you will see one of your requested games, and again the next Superfrog world playthrough the following week and so fourth.

I play Superfrog on the commodore Amiga A1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZUjOFoFt3g





Commodore History Retrospective Exhibit - Typewriters to the Amiga | VCF East 2017



We teamed up with great friends (Todd George, Chris Fala, Rob Clarke, Jeff Brace, Dan Roganti, Doug Crawford, Bela Erdos, and Bil Herd) to create an enormous Commodore retrospective exhibit at the Vintage Computer Festival East 2017. We cover everything from early business machines through the latest Amiga operating system in chronological order. There is a chapter list pinned to the comments section. Meet us in the mud!!!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AVPCEx6SRo

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP