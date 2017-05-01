|
Author
Message
AndreasM
|Posted: 01.05.2017 - 11:49 Post subject: Virtual Dimension im Mai 2017:
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
VD im Mai 2017: Zurück an die Front, Hardware-Innereien und Datenschutz
Im Mai bekommt Ihr von uns die volle Breitseite neuer Videos: Historyline kommt mit neuen Folgen zurück (inkl. Modellbau), es gibt neue Folgen von Hexuma und RetroToday und unsere Back-in-Time-Reihe über den Amiga 500 geht weiter. Außerdem reden wir ausführlich über das Thema Datenschutz.
http://www.virtualdimension.de
