|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36609
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 01.05.2017 - 11:49 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligemen
|
|
|
Folgende Artikel wurden die letzten zwei Monate auf der Seite des französischen Amiga/MorphOS Magazines Obligement veröffentlicht:
- March/April 2017 news.
- Old articles from Tilt 92 to 94 : Interview with Philippe Ulrich, Review of Magic Pockets, Review of Elf, File: Conception of a game scenario, Interview with Stewart Gilray, Review of Hunter, Review of Gauntlet 3, Comparative: Platforms/action games from 1990-1991, Report: Summer Consumer Electronics Show 1991, Hardware: 1000SU, Review of Hero Quest, etc.
- Interview with Olivier Plaisier and Alan Kerjean.
- Interview with Erwan Jestin (Happiga developper).
- Review of Emotion.
- Hardware: Amiga 3000T.
- DIY: Build your Amiga arcade joystick.
- File: History of the magazine Amiga Information Online.
- File: Biography of Muriel Tramis.
- File: Classic Reflections - What happen to ASDG ?
- File: Amiga history, year 2002 (update).
- Tutorial: Recording an LP with Audio Evolution 4.
- Galleries : Mike Dafunk's gallery.
- Special quizz about the AmigaOne X5000.
http://obligement.free.fr
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP