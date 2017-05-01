AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 36609

Location: Übersee







Posted: 01.05.2017 - 11:49 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligemen

Folgende Artikel wurden die letzten zwei Monate auf der Seite des französischen Amiga/MorphOS Magazines Obligement veröffentlicht:



- March/April 2017 news.

- Old articles from Tilt 92 to 94 : Interview with Philippe Ulrich, Review of Magic Pockets, Review of Elf, File: Conception of a game scenario, Interview with Stewart Gilray, Review of Hunter, Review of Gauntlet 3, Comparative: Platforms/action games from 1990-1991, Report: Summer Consumer Electronics Show 1991, Hardware: 1000SU, Review of Hero Quest, etc.

- Interview with Olivier Plaisier and Alan Kerjean.

- Interview with Erwan Jestin (Happiga developper).

- Review of Emotion.

- Hardware: Amiga 3000T.

- DIY: Build your Amiga arcade joystick.

- File: History of the magazine Amiga Information Online.

- File: Biography of Muriel Tramis.

- File: Classic Reflections - What happen to ASDG ?

- File: Amiga history, year 2002 (update).

- Tutorial: Recording an LP with Audio Evolution 4.

- Galleries : Mike Dafunk's gallery.

- Special quizz about the AmigaOne X5000.



http://obligement.free.fr

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP