AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36603
Location: Übersee
|
Posted: 30.04.2017 - 10:18 Post subject: AmiWest 2017 - Die 20. AmiWest Show
|
|
|
AmiWest 2017 findet vom 29. - 22. Oktober in Sacramento, California, USA statt.
Ablauf der diesjährigen Show:
AmigaOS DevCon vom Donnerstag 19. Oktober bis Freitag 20. Oktober 2017
Classic Clinic beginnt am Freitag 20. Oktober 2017 um 17.00 Uhr
Die Türen zur Show öffnen sich am Samstag 21. Oktober 2017 um 10.00 Uhr
Banquet beginnt am 21. Oktober 2017 um 19.00 Uhr
Sunday beginnt am Sonntag 22. Oktober 2017 um 10.00 Uhr
Die Türen schließen sich am Sonntag, 22. Oktober um 16.00 uhr
http://amiwest.net
http://amiwest.net/amiwest2017blog
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
