Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36599
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 29.04.2017 - 08:37    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Werbung: Unreal Tournament     28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 158     28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 159     28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 160     28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 161     28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 162     28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 163     28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 164     28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 165     28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 166     28.04.2017
Raiden Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 10/92     26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 10/91     26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 4/92     26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 5/92     26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 6/92     26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 7/92     26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 8/92     26.04.2017
Mega Drive Fan 8/90     26.04.2017
VideoGames & Computer Entertainment 10/92     26.04.2017
VideoGames & Computer Entertainment 8/93     26.04.2017
GamePro (USA) 6/93     26.04.2017
Blades of Steel Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Builder Land Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Fantasy Zone Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Nemesis 2: The Return of the Hero Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Hatris Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Marble Madness Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Mysterium Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Rache Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Rules of Engagement Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Sliding Skill Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Spud's Adventure Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Talmit's Adventure Power Play 11/91     26.04.2017
Artikel: Hyper Neo Geo 64 Video Games 8/99     23.04.2017
Cover: Zehn Adventures     23.04.2017
Firestriker Video Games 2/95     23.04.2017
Daze Before Christmas Video Games 2/95     23.04.2017
Disney's Der König der Löwen Video Games 2/95     23.04.2017
Days of Thunder ASM 2/92     23.04.2017
24 Stunden von Le Mans, Die Video Games 12/2000     23.04.2017
Tom and Jerry: The Movie Mega Fun 8/93     23.04.2017
R.C. Grand Prix Mega Fun 8/93     23.04.2017
Transport Tycoon Mega Fun 10/97     23.04.2017
Urlaubs Raser PC Joker 7/2000     23.04.2017
Super 1 Karting Simulation PC Joker 7/2000     23.04.2017
Flying Heroes PC Joker 7/2000     23.04.2017
Xtom 3D PC Joker 7/2000     23.04.2017
Metalizer PC Joker 6/98     22.04.2017
Project Airos PC Joker 10/98     22.04.2017
Echelon: explore, discover and eliminate PC Joker 10/98     22.04.2017
Iron Storm Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
Panzer General Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
Don Pachi Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
Konami Open Golf Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
Slam 'n Jam '96 featuring Magic & Kareem Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
Earthworm Jim 2 Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
International Track & Field Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
Shellshock Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
Jumping Flash! 2 Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
Impact Racing Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
Skeleton Warriors Mega Fun 7/96     22.04.2017
D.O.G: Fight for your Life PC Joker 10/97     21.04.2017
Super Bubsy PC Joker 10/97     21.04.2017
Zehn Adventures - Die Adventure Spielesammlung PC Joker 10/97     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 4     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 5     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 6     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 7     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 8     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 9     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 10     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 11     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 12     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 13     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 15     21.04.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
