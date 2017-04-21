User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36599
Location: Übersee
Posted: 29.04.2017 - 08:37 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Werbung: Unreal Tournament
28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 158
28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 159
28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 160
28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 161
28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 162
28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 163
28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 164
28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 165
28.04.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 166
28.04.2017
Raiden
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 10/92
26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 10/91
26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 4/92
26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 5/92
26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 6/92
26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 7/92
26.04.2017
Nintendo Power 8/92
26.04.2017
Mega Drive Fan 8/90
26.04.2017
VideoGames & Computer Entertainment 10/92
26.04.2017
VideoGames & Computer Entertainment 8/93
26.04.2017
GamePro (USA) 6/93
26.04.2017
Blades of Steel
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Builder Land
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Fantasy Zone
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Nemesis 2: The Return of the Hero
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Hatris
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Marble Madness
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Mysterium
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Rache
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Rules of Engagement
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Sliding Skill
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Spud's Adventure
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Talmit's Adventure
Power Play 11/91 26.04.2017
Artikel: Hyper Neo Geo 64
Video Games 8/99 23.04.2017
Cover: Zehn Adventures
23.04.2017
Firestriker
Video Games 2/95 23.04.2017
Daze Before Christmas
Video Games 2/95 23.04.2017
Disney's Der König der Löwen
Video Games 2/95 23.04.2017
Days of Thunder
ASM 2/92 23.04.2017
24 Stunden von Le Mans, Die
Video Games 12/2000 23.04.2017
Tom and Jerry: The Movie
Mega Fun 8/93 23.04.2017
R.C. Grand Prix
Mega Fun 8/93 23.04.2017
Transport Tycoon
Mega Fun 10/97 23.04.2017
Urlaubs Raser
PC Joker 7/2000 23.04.2017
Super 1 Karting Simulation
PC Joker 7/2000 23.04.2017
Flying Heroes
PC Joker 7/2000 23.04.2017
Xtom 3D
PC Joker 7/2000 23.04.2017
Metalizer
PC Joker 6/98 22.04.2017
Project Airos
PC Joker 10/98 22.04.2017
Echelon: explore, discover and eliminate
PC Joker 10/98 22.04.2017
Iron Storm
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
Panzer General
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
Don Pachi
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
Konami Open Golf
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
Slam 'n Jam '96 featuring Magic & Kareem
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
Earthworm Jim 2
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
International Track & Field
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
Shellshock
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
Jumping Flash! 2
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
Impact Racing
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
Skeleton Warriors
Mega Fun 7/96 22.04.2017
D.O.G: Fight for your Life
PC Joker 10/97 21.04.2017
Super Bubsy
PC Joker 10/97 21.04.2017
Zehn Adventures - Die Adventure Spielesammlung
PC Joker 10/97 21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 4
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 5
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 6
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 7
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 8
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 9
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 10
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 11
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 12
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 13
21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 15
21.04.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
