AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36599
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 29.04.2017 - 08:37 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Update the Screenshot comments - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Upload 18 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Genetic Species - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Capital Punishment - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Pixel Nation - Update the developer page
Capital Punishment - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
'Allo 'Allo! Cartoon Fun! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mikael Persson (Hipoonios) - Update the publisher page
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Dynabyte - Update the developer page
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Dynabyte - Update the artist page
Dynabyte - Create one new artist page
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Research screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Genetic Species - Update the cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Genetic Species - Create one new cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Napalm: The Crimson Crisis / Diversia - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaOne-Sam4x0-Pegasos II-AmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), Pegasos-Efika-AmigaPPC (MorphOS), RTG - 1999
Genetic Species - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
ClearWater - Update the publisher page
Crystal Interactive - Update the publisher page
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
