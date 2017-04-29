Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue HOL Uploads

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36599
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 29.04.2017 - 08:37    Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Update the Screenshot comments - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Upload 18 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Genetic Species - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Capital Punishment - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Pixel Nation - Update the developer page
Capital Punishment - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
'Allo 'Allo! Cartoon Fun! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mikael Persson (Hipoonios) - Update the publisher page
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Dynabyte - Update the developer page
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Dynabyte - Update the artist page
Dynabyte - Create one new artist page
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Research screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Genetic Species - Update the cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Genetic Species - Create one new cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Napalm: The Crimson Crisis / Diversia - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaOne-Sam4x0-Pegasos II-AmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), Pegasos-Efika-AmigaPPC (MorphOS), RTG - 1999
Genetic Species - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
ClearWater - Update the publisher page
Crystal Interactive - Update the publisher page
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold