Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36578
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 27.04.2017 - 19:16 Post subject: Die RETURN kommt auf die Lange Nacht der Computerspiele
Zum ersten Mal wird die RETURN auf der 11. Langen Nacht der Computerspiele in Leipzig mit einem eigenen Stand vertreten sein.
Ihr habt die Möglichkeit Redakteure zu treffen, in der aktuellen Ausgabe zu blättern und natürlich auch Abonnement zu werden.
http://www.return-magazin.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
