Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36577
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 27.04.2017 - 17:28 Post subject: G2D Lib für Hollywood veröffentlicht
Allanon schreibt auf http://www.amigaworld.net
Ich habe G2D v1.8 Bibliothek für Hollywood veröffentlicht.
G2D ist für Hollywood MAL und eine 2D orientierte Bibliothek die viele Befehle, Objekte und Methoden hinzufügt, für den 2D Grafikbereich.
Das beste Feature (zumindest meiner Meinung nach) ist ein voll ausgestattetes Skinning-System, das auch mehrere Schichten ermöglicht.
Diese Bibliothek wurde bei HGui für Gadgets und das Skinning verwendet.
Die Bibliothek ist mit allen notwendigen Abhängigkeiten (alle in einfachen Hollywood geschrieben) und einige Beispiele.
Die Bibliothek ist KOSTENLOS.
Hier ist ein Video mit einigen enthaltenen Beispielen:
YouTube link
LINKS
Documentation Wiki
Download Seite
Hollywood Forums Themen (Mit einer detaillierten Liste aller verfügbaren Objekte & Methoden)
Patreon page Für diejenigen, die meine Arbeit unterstützen möchten.
Ich arbeite auch an einer anderen Bibliothek (GLFX) für Hollywood, die GLGalore Plugin benutzt, um die Möglichkeiten von OpenGL zu erweitern.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMPc9Jiwh-c zeigt eine Demonstration im test. GLFX ist noch nicht zur offiziellen Verwendung geeignet.
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
