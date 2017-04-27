Amiga Future Archive Vesalia
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

G2D Lib für Hollywood veröffentlicht

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36577
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 27.04.2017 - 17:28    Post subject: G2D Lib für Hollywood veröffentlicht Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote
Allanon schreibt auf http://www.amigaworld.net

Ich habe G2D v1.8 Bibliothek für Hollywood veröffentlicht.
G2D ist für Hollywood MAL und eine 2D orientierte Bibliothek die viele Befehle, Objekte und Methoden hinzufügt, für den 2D Grafikbereich.
Das beste Feature (zumindest meiner Meinung nach) ist ein voll ausgestattetes Skinning-System, das auch mehrere Schichten ermöglicht.
Diese Bibliothek wurde bei HGui für Gadgets und das Skinning verwendet.

Die Bibliothek ist mit allen notwendigen Abhängigkeiten (alle in einfachen Hollywood geschrieben) und einige Beispiele.

Die Bibliothek ist KOSTENLOS.


Hier ist ein Video mit einigen enthaltenen Beispielen:
YouTube link

LINKS
Documentation Wiki
Download Seite
Hollywood Forums Themen (Mit einer detaillierten Liste aller verfügbaren Objekte & Methoden)
Patreon page Für diejenigen, die meine Arbeit unterstützen möchten.

Ich arbeite auch an einer anderen Bibliothek (GLFX) für Hollywood, die GLGalore Plugin benutzt, um die Möglichkeiten von OpenGL zu erweitern.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMPc9Jiwh-c zeigt eine Demonstration im test. GLFX ist noch nicht zur offiziellen Verwendung geeignet.
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold