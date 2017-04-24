|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2364
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 24.04.2017 - 16:03 Post subject: Retro 7-Bit: CD32 Erweiterungssteckplatz kommt bald
24.04.2017 CD32 Erweiterungssteckplatz von Retro 7-Bit
Auf der Retro 7-Bit Webseite ist ein erstes Bild für den CD32 Erweiterungssteckplatz abgebildet. Die Riser Karte soll bald verfügbar sein.
