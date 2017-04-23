|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36562
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 23.04.2017 - 14:10 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 15
o1i schreibt:
In der Woche des 11.-17. April:
- git für AROS native (Kalamatee)
- Systemverbesserungen / Korrekturen (Kalamatee)
- Neue wait_event implementiert, Sperre hinzugefügt (mschulz)
- MUI Autodocs verbessert (neil)
- iconv nach contrib verschoben (Kalamatee)
- Verschiedene Quellcode-Bereinigungen für m68k/gcc-4.6 (wawa)
http://aros-exec.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
