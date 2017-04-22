User
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36544
Location: Übersee
Posted: 22.04.2017 - 09:00 Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Nunexus_Skin_1.0.lha
(
Skins
) 19 KB / Apr 21 2017
KnSkin_1.0.lha
(
Skins
) 89 KB / Apr 21 2017
Ice_Skin_1.0.lha
(
Skins
) 9 KB / Apr 21 2017
Run_WHDLoad_games_from_Ambient.lzh
(
Launcher
) 1 KB / Apr 21 2017
eZ_Skin_1.0.lha
(
Skins
) 88 KB / Apr 21 2017
Koules_1.2.lha
(
Action
) 234 KB / Apr 21 2017
EatTheWhistle_3.6.lha
(
Sport
) 8 MB / Apr 21 2017
CodeWar_1.63.lha
(
Misc
) 251 KB / Apr 21 2017
WhoBecomesAmigaGuru_1.2.lha
(
Think
) 23 MB / Apr 21 2017
SpaceStation_1.0.lha
(
Skins
) 754 KB / Apr 21 2017
Atakks_1.0.lha
(
Think
) 109 KB / Apr 20 2017
Berusky_1.7.lha
(
Think
) 5 MB / Apr 20 2017
AmigaRacer_3.97_demo.lha
(
Race
) 97 MB / Apr 20 2017
wpls2rtf.lha
(
Convert
) 152 KB / Apr 20 2017
MultiPlay_1.0.lha
(
Players
) 13 KB / Apr 20 2017
RNOAnim_1.1.lha
(
Show
) 1 MB / Apr 20 2017
Greedium_1.2.lha
(
Think
) 863 KB / Apr 20 2017
ReggaeList_2.3.lha
(
Reggae
) 18 KB / Apr 20 2017
FLAC_Reggae_class.lha
(
Reggae
) 21 KB / Apr 20 2017
Xpdftools_3.0.lha
(
Convert
) 5 MB / Apr 20 2017
PDFtoHTML_0.36.lha
(
Convert
) 515 KB / Apr 20 2017
PDFToolkit_1.1.lha
(
Convert
) 860 KB / Apr 20 2017
SVGTools_1.2.2.lha
(
VectorGraphics
) 2 MB / Apr 20 2017
MagicalInk_1.0b2.lha
(
VectorGraphics
) 2 MB / Apr 20 2017
ics2csv_1.3.lha
(
Convert
) 27 KB / Apr 20 2017
htmldoc_1.8.27.lha
(
Convert
) 4 MB / Apr 20 2017
AntiwordGUI_1.0.lha
(
Convert
) 93 KB / Apr 20 2017
Antiword_0.37.lha
(
Convert
) 549 KB / Apr 20 2017
DigiBooster3.demuxer_51.1.lha
(
Reggae
) 25 KB / Apr 20 2017
MakeHex_v5.lha
(
Convert
) 150 KB / Apr 18 2017
PowerSDL_16.1.lha
(
Library
) 1 MB / Apr 17 2017
SDL2.lha
(
Library
) 750 KB / Apr 17 2017
PowerSDL_16.1_SRC.lha
(
Library
) 2 MB / Apr 17 2017
PDCurses_3.4.lha
(
Library
) 850 KB / Apr 17 2017
SuperBundle_DVD1.iso
(
Misc
) 252 MB / Apr 17 2017
vda68k_1.4.lha
(
ASM
) 70 KB / Apr 17 2017
vdappc_1.5.lha
(
ASM
) 36 KB / Apr 17 2017
AntiryadGX_4_2_install.7z
(
Engine+2D-3D
) 223 MB / Apr 17 2017
Helios_0.5.622.lha
(
Firewire
) 107 KB / Apr 16 2017
Predateur_2.2.1.zip
(
Think
) 500 KB / Apr 16 2017
MorphOSDeveloperGuide_0_4.pdf
(
Development
) 1 MB / Apr 16 2017
MyAssigns_1.0.lha
(
Misc
) 65 KB / Apr 15 2017
Catweasel_20120331.lha
(
Floppy
) 970 KB / Apr 14 2017
wput_0.6.1.lha
(
FTP
) 416 KB / Apr 13 2017
ZoomIT_pobj_1.2.lha
(
Panel
) 32 KB / Apr 13 2017
Snakee_0.2.lha
(
Action
) 70 KB / Apr 13 2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle:
MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle:
http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold