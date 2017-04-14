Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36544
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 22.04.2017 - 09:00    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

D.O.G: Fight for your Life PC Joker 10/97     21.04.2017
Super Bubsy PC Joker 10/97     21.04.2017
Zehn Adventures - Die Adventure Spielesammlung PC Joker 10/97     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 4     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 5     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 6     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 7     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 8     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 9     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 10     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 11     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 12     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 13     21.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 15     21.04.2017
Window Wizard ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Tank: The M1A1 Abrams Battle Tank Simulation ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Tangled Tales: The Misadventure of a Wizard's Apprentice ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Flight Command ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Stryx ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Starflight ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Space Rogue ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Space Invaders (PCE) ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Space Harrier ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Sleeping Gods Lie ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Shove It! The Warehouse Game ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Scramble Spirits ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Rock Star ate my Hamster ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Player Manager ASM 5/90     19.04.2017
Retro Gamer (deutsch) SH 2/2017     18.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 2     18.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 3     18.04.2017
Compute!'s Gazette 9/86     18.04.2017
Compute!'s Gazette 11/87     18.04.2017
Nintendo Power 7/90     18.04.2017
Saturn Fan 21/96     18.04.2017
Sega Visions 6/93     18.04.2017
PC Welt 6/93     16.04.2017
Double Trouble Nr. 1     16.04.2017
Chroniken des Schwarzen Mondes, Die PC Joker 8/99     16.04.2017
Colony Wars Mega Fun 12/97     16.04.2017
Tomb Raider II Mega Fun 12/97     16.04.2017
Rapid Racer Mega Fun 12/97     16.04.2017
GoldenEye 007 Mega Fun 11/97     16.04.2017
Rosco McQueen: Firefighter Extreme Mega Fun 11/97     16.04.2017
Heaven's Gate Mega Fun 11/97     16.04.2017
Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Mega Fun 11/97     16.04.2017
Darklight Conflict Mega Fun 10/97     16.04.2017
Mass Destruction Mega Fun 10/97     16.04.2017
Lylat Wars Mega Fun 10/97     16.04.2017
Dark Rift Mega Fun 9/97     16.04.2017
Mega Man X3 Mega Fun 9/97     16.04.2017
Power Ranger's Zeo: Full Tilt Battle Pinball Mega Fun 9/97     16.04.2017
Madden NFL 98 Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Ballblazer Champions Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Resident Evil - Director's Cut Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Command & Conquer Teil 2: Alarmstufe Rot Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
NASCAR 98 Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Moto Racer Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Courier Crisis Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
MDK Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Midnight Run: Road Fighter 2 Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Dynasty Warriors Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Final Fantasy VII Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Frogger (1997) Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Pandemonium 2 Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Fighting Force Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Bust-A-Move 3 Mega Fun 12/97     15.04.2017
Zany Golf ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Wolfpack ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Wizards & Warriors X: Fortress of Fear ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Welltris ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Turbo Out Run ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Transworld ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Tom and the Ghost ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Prince Clumsy ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Unendliche Geschichte II, Die: Das Arcade Adventure ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings Vol. I ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Final Day, The ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Amazing Spider-Man, The (Game Boy) ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: World Tour ASM 3/91     14.04.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold