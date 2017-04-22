|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36544
Location: Übersee
Posted: 22.04.2017 - 09:00 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Final Odyssey: Theseus Verses The Minotaur / Enigma (Vulcan) - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
Tornado Ground Attack - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Swap - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kick Off 2 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kick Off 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Psycho's Soccer Selection - 1992 - Update the game page
JPP's Goal Busters - Update the game page
Kick Off 2 - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kick Off 2 - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kick Off 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kick Off 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Genetic Species - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Motion, RTG - 1998
Genetic Species - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCo-DraCo Motion, RTG - 1998
Marble Eyes - Update the developer page
Crack Down - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tim Round - Update the artist page
Crack Down - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crack Down - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crack Down - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crack Down - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Thunder Blade - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Thunder Blade - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Thunder Blade - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Thunder Blade - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
onEscapee - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Games, Games, Games - Update the game page
Bundesliga Manager Professional: Limited Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spot - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pipe Mania - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Maniac Mansion - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Empire Soccer 94 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Games, Games, Games - Upload 2 Box scan pictures
Empire Soccer 94 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maniac Mansion - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Spot - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Slabs - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Utopia: The New Worlds - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Pipe Mania - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Loom - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Jim Power: In Mutant Planet - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bundesliga Manager Professional: Limited Edition - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
BiFi: Snackzone - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Maniac Mansion - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
OloFight - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - AGA - 1998
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36544
Location: Übersee
Posted: 22.04.2017 - 09:00 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Teil 2:
OloFight - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1998
OloFight - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1998
Spot - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Snoopy And Peanuts / Snoopy: The Cool Computer Game - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Snoopy And Peanuts / Snoopy: The Cool Computer Game - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Slabs - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Slabs - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Simon The Sorcerer - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1993
Utopia: The New Worlds - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Their Finest Hour: The Battle Of Britain - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Dream - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Nebulus 2: Pogo A Go Go - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Loom - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Jim Power: In Mutant Planet - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Emerald Mine 3 Professional - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Emerald Mine 3 Professional - Upload 16 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Heimdall - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Emerald Mine II - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Emerald Mine II - Upload 16 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Verlag R. Kleinegräber / Magic Bytes Verlag - Update the publisher page
New Computer Express [Future Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Amiga World [IDG] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Supergame [LOGO Software] - Update the publisher page
CU Amiga [EMAP] - Update the publisher page
media GmbH - Update the publisher page
Amiga Special (media GmbH) - Update the publisher page
Amiga Review [Atlantida Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Plus [ICP Verlag] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Magazyn [Lupus] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Mania [MC Publications] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Fun [MC Publications] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Dream [Posse Press] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Concept [DPG] - Update the publisher page
Amiga CD32 Special [Paragon Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Power [Future Publishing] - Update the publisher page
One, The [EMAP] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Game Zone [Geoff Miller] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Computing [Europress Publications] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Action [Europress Publications] - Update the publisher page
Europress Software - Update the publisher page
Mandarin (Europress Software) - Update the publisher page
Emerald Mine - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1987
Emerald Mine - Upload 16 Game map pictures - OCS - 1987
ST Amiga Format [Future Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Format [Future Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Medalist (MicroProse) - Update the publisher page
APC&TCP - Update the publisher page
Amiga Future (APC&TCP) - Update the publisher page
Testament II - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Amiga Review [Atlantida Publishing] - Create one new publisher page
Passeggeri Del Vento, I - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
