Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36523
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 21.04.2017 - 09:05 Post subject: Worm Wars Updat erschienen
Worm Wars wurde in der Version 8.98 für die Classic Amiga, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht.
Worm Wars ist ein Tron/Snake-Style Arcade Spiel für bis zu 4 Spieler gleichzeitig.
- 35 Objekte
- 36 Kreaturen
- Eingebauter Leveleditor
- Level können gemischt gespielt werden
- Highscore kann gespeichert werden
- Bonuslevel
- Amiga als Gegner möglich
- Musik
- Soundeffekte
- 4 Joystick und/oder 4 CD³² Gamepad Spieler gleichzeitig
- 2 Tastatur Spieler gleichzeitig
- Quell Code
- Animationen
- help windows
- Screenmode sensitive
- Sprachenunterstützung
Download AmigaOS 2.1 - 3.9
Download AmigaOS 4
Download MorphOS
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
