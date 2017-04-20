|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36519
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 20.04.2017 - 13:28 Post subject: Amiga Future Everywhere: Android App erschienen
|
|
|
Seit heute ist die Amiga Future News App für Android auf Playstore verfügbar.
Die App wurde ausführlich auf vielen verschiedenen Handy-Modellen getestet. Trotzdem kann es natürlich zu Fehlern kommen. Wir bitten darum diese uns direkt zu melden damit wir die Fehler zeitnah beseitigen können.
Ein großer Dank geht natürlich an den Programmierer Wei-ju Wu und Martin (Mason) Merz für die tollen Grafiken.
Ein große Danke natürlich auch an die vielen Betatester.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amigafuture.news
http://everywhere.amigafuture.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum