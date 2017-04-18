|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2358
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 18.04.2017 - 20:22 Post subject: LOAD#3 ist erschienen (Online!)
|
|
|
18.04.2017 LOAD#3 ist erschienen (Online!)
Die 3.Ausgabe unseres Vereinsmagazins LOAD ist erschienen.
Es handelt sich um eine Online-Ausgabe, die ihr hier downloaden könnt: http://www.classic-computing.de/2017-load3/
Über den Titellink kommt Ihr zum Thema im Verein zum Erhalt klassischer Computer e.V.
Vielen Dank von mir an die fleissigen Autoren.
Euch allen viel Spaß beim Lesen.
Gruß- Georg B. aus N.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum