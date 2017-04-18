|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2357
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 18.04.2017 - 18:30 Post subject: Vorbestellung: A512 Speichererweiterung für den A500
|
|
|
18.04.2017 A512 Speichererweiterung für den A500 von Individual Computers
Bei Individual Computers kann die A512 Speichererweiterung für den A500 vorbestellt werden.
Die Karte wird ab dem 26.Mai.2017 lieferbar sein und kostet 24,99.
Mehr Informationen zur Speichererweiterung findet Ihr unter dem Titellink.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum