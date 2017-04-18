Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Demo-Videos Revision 2017

 
AndreasM
Auf der Revsion 2017 wurden wieder viele Demos für den Amiga veröffentlicht.

Unter den folgenden Links findet ihr einige Youtube-Videos der Demos.


Lemon & The Deadliners - Blast From The Past! - Amiga Demo

Excellent OCS demo by some Amiga scene royalty - Lemon. and The Deadliners, This is Blast From The Past!
Released at Revision 2017...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYeTp_Ywtg0


Insane - RetroVision - Amiga Demo

Oldskool classic demo by iNSANE which was released at Revision 2017. Well done lads!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65z6x0DAlyI


Focus Design - Kublai - Amiga 64k Intro - AGA

Kublai by Focus Design. Amiga 64k AGA intro which was released at Revision 2017...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiMvl72kb5w


Dekadence - Imacennial - Amiga 64k Intro

20 year anniversary release by Dekadence, This is Imacennial.
Released at Revision 2017...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADGKv6fr-Jg


Spaceballs - Nightlight - Amiga 64k Intro

Amiga invitation by Spaceballs to Solskogen 2017 Demo party which takes between 14th to 16th of July 2017 in Flateby, Norway. Invite released at Revision 2017...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWHbyHJDSx4


The Chiperia Project Issue #7 - Amiga Music Disk

Good things come to those who wait... and Chiperia #7 delivers!
More top quality Amiga chiptunes from the cream of the crop.
Released at Revision 2017...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T07k-Xl1VKc


Skarla - Chapter7 - Amiga Demo - AGA

Awesome AGA release by Skarla which was released at Revision 2017. This is Chapter7 ...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK0mAnP28xM


Unique - Singularities - Amiga Demo - AGA

Stunning demo & the winning Amiga demo from Revision 2017, this is Singularities by Unique...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTK_lG8zPfY


Spelpappan and Friends - Generation 500 - Amiga Demo

Great OCS demo/booktromotion by Spelpappan and friends. This is Generation 500! Released at Revision 2017...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYA-8T7AjaQ
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
