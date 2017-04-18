|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Posted: 18.04.2017 - 09:09 Post subject: Demo-Videos Revision 2017
Auf der Revsion 2017 wurden wieder viele Demos für den Amiga veröffentlicht.
Unter den folgenden Links findet ihr einige Youtube-Videos der Demos.
Lemon & The Deadliners - Blast From The Past! - Amiga Demo
Excellent OCS demo by some Amiga scene royalty - Lemon. and The Deadliners, This is Blast From The Past!
Released at Revision 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYeTp_Ywtg0
Insane - RetroVision - Amiga Demo
Oldskool classic demo by iNSANE which was released at Revision 2017. Well done lads!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65z6x0DAlyI
Focus Design - Kublai - Amiga 64k Intro - AGA
Kublai by Focus Design. Amiga 64k AGA intro which was released at Revision 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiMvl72kb5w
Dekadence - Imacennial - Amiga 64k Intro
20 year anniversary release by Dekadence, This is Imacennial.
Released at Revision 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADGKv6fr-Jg
Spaceballs - Nightlight - Amiga 64k Intro
Amiga invitation by Spaceballs to Solskogen 2017 Demo party which takes between 14th to 16th of July 2017 in Flateby, Norway. Invite released at Revision 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWHbyHJDSx4
The Chiperia Project Issue #7 - Amiga Music Disk
Good things come to those who wait... and Chiperia #7 delivers!
More top quality Amiga chiptunes from the cream of the crop.
Released at Revision 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T07k-Xl1VKc
Skarla - Chapter7 - Amiga Demo - AGA
Awesome AGA release by Skarla which was released at Revision 2017. This is Chapter7 ...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK0mAnP28xM
Unique - Singularities - Amiga Demo - AGA
Stunning demo & the winning Amiga demo from Revision 2017, this is Singularities by Unique...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTK_lG8zPfY
Spelpappan and Friends - Generation 500 - Amiga Demo
Great OCS demo/booktromotion by Spelpappan and friends. This is Generation 500! Released at Revision 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYA-8T7AjaQ
