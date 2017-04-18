AndreasM

Posted: 18.04.2017 - 09:09 Post subject: Demo-Videos Revision 2017 Auf der Revsion 2017 wurden wieder viele Demos für den Amiga veröffentlicht.



Unter den folgenden Links findet ihr einige Youtube-Videos der Demos.





Lemon & The Deadliners - Blast From The Past! - Amiga Demo



Excellent OCS demo by some Amiga scene royalty - Lemon. and The Deadliners, This is Blast From The Past!

Released at Revision 2017...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYeTp_Ywtg0





Insane - RetroVision - Amiga Demo



Oldskool classic demo by iNSANE which was released at Revision 2017. Well done lads!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65z6x0DAlyI





Focus Design - Kublai - Amiga 64k Intro - AGA



Kublai by Focus Design. Amiga 64k AGA intro which was released at Revision 2017...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiMvl72kb5w





Dekadence - Imacennial - Amiga 64k Intro



20 year anniversary release by Dekadence, This is Imacennial.

Released at Revision 2017...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADGKv6fr-Jg





Spaceballs - Nightlight - Amiga 64k Intro



Amiga invitation by Spaceballs to Solskogen 2017 Demo party which takes between 14th to 16th of July 2017 in Flateby, Norway. Invite released at Revision 2017...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWHbyHJDSx4





The Chiperia Project Issue #7 - Amiga Music Disk



Good things come to those who wait... and Chiperia #7 delivers!

More top quality Amiga chiptunes from the cream of the crop.

Released at Revision 2017...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T07k-Xl1VKc





Skarla - Chapter7 - Amiga Demo - AGA



Awesome AGA release by Skarla which was released at Revision 2017. This is Chapter7 ...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK0mAnP28xM





Unique - Singularities - Amiga Demo - AGA



Stunning demo & the winning Amiga demo from Revision 2017, this is Singularities by Unique...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTK_lG8zPfY





Spelpappan and Friends - Generation 500 - Amiga Demo



Great OCS demo/booktromotion by Spelpappan and friends. This is Generation 500! Released at Revision 2017...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYA-8T7AjaQ

