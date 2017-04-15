|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36506
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 15.04.2017 - 10:58 Post subject: Amiga Future sucht Lektor für deutsche Print-Ausgabe
Die Amiga Future sucht für die deutsche Print-Ausgabe einen zusätzlichen Lektor.
Aufgabe ist es, rund 25 Seiten jeder Ausgabe auf Rechtschreib/Grammatik Fehler zu überprüfen.
Grundvoraussetzung ist natürlich ein sehr gutes Deutsch und man sollte auch die Bedeutung der üblichen Computer-Begriffe kennen.
Interessierte User melden sich bitte direkt bei der Redaktion der Amiga Future.
http://www.amigafuture.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
