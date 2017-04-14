|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36502
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 14.04.2017 - 17:29 Post subject: DiscreetFX - Open Video Toaster: Keine Amiga-Hardware nötig
|
|
|
DiscreetFX Presents - Open Video Toaster: Keine Amiga VT4000 Hardware erforderlich!
NAB 2017 Release Version 0.1
Download unter den nachfolgenden Links:
http://discreetfx.com/openvideotoaster.html
http://discreetfx.com/DownloadToasterlessSwitcher.html
Benötigt Amiga Virtual Machine (Beispiel Amiga Forever)
Bitte lest die enthaltene Readme-Datei im Archiv für weitere Informationen.
Keine Spenden zum Öffnen von Video Toaster erforderlich!
Feedback zum Open Video Toaster könnt ihr hier geben:
Webseite: www.discreetfx.com
e-mail: discreetfx AT gmail.com
Google Voice: 1 (424) 239-9656
Benötigt Amiga Forever / WinUAE / P-UAE oder eine moderne Amiga Virtual Machine mit AmigaOS 4.x, MorphOS, AROS, OS X (MacOS), Linux & Windows.
Benötigt auch Version AmigaOS 3.x oder neuer, um die Software und die Video Toaster 4.3 Installation zu starten.
http://discreetfx.com/DownloadToaster.html
Quelle: http://www.amiga.org
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum