Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

 
Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

wput_0.6.1.lha (FTP) 416 KB / Apr 13 2017
Greedium_1.1.lha (Think) 862 KB / Apr 13 2017
ZoomIT_pobj_1.2.lha (Panel) 32 KB / Apr 13 2017
Snakee_0.2.lha (Action) 70 KB / Apr 13 2017
FDSList_1.2.lha (Cross) 46 KB / Apr 12 2017
OpenAL.lha (Audio) 1 MB / Apr 12 2017
The_Legend_of_Edgar_1.26.lha (Platform) 123 MB / Apr 12 2017
Goonies_1.4.1528.lha (Platform) 16 MB / Apr 12 2017
Vim_8.0.553.lha (Editor) 8 MB / Apr 12 2017
AmiArcadia_24.55.lha (Emulators) 4 MB / Apr 12 2017
OpenTitus_0.8.lha (Platform) 1 MB / Apr 10 2017
RGetSize_1.1.lha (Misc) 9 KB / Apr 09 2017
ShowGRexx_0.9.lha (Tools) 4 KB / Apr 09 2017
VisualGuide_3.0.lha (List) 75 KB / Apr 09 2017
NoWinED_0.83.lha (Editor) 4 MB / Apr 09 2017
EvenMore_0.90.lha (Show) 412 KB / Apr 09 2017
xu4_1.0beta3.lha (Role) 2 MB / Apr 09 2017
Pingus_0.7.6.lha (Think) 14 MB / Apr 08 2017
VAMP_1.70.lha (Multimedia) 1 MB / Apr 08 2017
SDL_Scavenger_1.4.5.4.lha (Platform) 329 KB / Apr 08 2017
Caph_1.1.lha (Think) 1 MB / Apr 08 2017
cc65_2.16.lha (Cross) 12 MB / Apr 07 2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
