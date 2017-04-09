User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36499
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.04.2017 - 09:24 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Mace: The Dark Age
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Bomberman 64
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Diddy Kong Racing
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Time Crisis
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Ace Combat 2
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Tetris Plus
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Treasures of the Deep
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Peak Performance
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Magic the Gathering: Battlemage
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Ogre Battle
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Total Drivin
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Explosive Racing
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Discworld II: Vermutlich vermisst...!?
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Steel Reign
Mega Fun 12/97 11.04.2017
Digital Talk Nr. 99
09.04.2017
Vergessene Welt: Jurassic Park
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Enemy Zero
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Sonic R
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Tennis Arena
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Dead or Alive
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Sega Worldwide Soccer '98
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Sega Touring Car Championship
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Chameleon Twist
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Top Gear Rally
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Marvel Super Heroes
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
F1 Pole Position 64
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Street Fighter Collection
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
Automobili Lamborghini
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
NFL Quarterback Club 98
Mega Fun 12/97 09.04.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
