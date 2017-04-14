|
|Posted: 14.04.2017 - 09:24 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Emerald Mine II - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Emerald Mine II - Upload 16 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Verlag R. Kleinegräber / Magic Bytes Verlag - Update the publisher page
New Computer Express [Future Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Amiga World [IDG] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Supergame [LOGO Software] - Update the publisher page
CU Amiga [EMAP] - Update the publisher page
media GmbH - Update the publisher page
Amiga Special (media GmbH) - Update the publisher page
Amiga Review [Atlantida Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Plus [ICP Verlag] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Magazyn [Lupus] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Mania [MC Publications] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Fun [MC Publications] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Dream [Posse Press] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Concept [DPG] - Update the publisher page
Amiga CD32 Special [Paragon Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Power [Future Publishing] - Update the publisher page
One, The [EMAP] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Game Zone [Geoff Miller] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Computing [Europress Publications] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Action [Europress Publications] - Update the publisher page
Europress Software - Update the publisher page
Mandarin (Europress Software) - Update the publisher page
Emerald Mine - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1987
Emerald Mine - Upload 16 Game map pictures - OCS - 1987
ST Amiga Format [Future Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Amiga Format [Future Publishing] - Update the publisher page
Medalist (MicroProse) - Update the publisher page
APC&TCP - Update the publisher page
Amiga Future (APC&TCP) - Update the publisher page
Testament II - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Amiga Review [Atlantida Publishing] - Create one new publisher page
Passeggeri Del Vento, I - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Pang - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
RoboCop - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Lemmings - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Lemmings - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Lemmings - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Lemmings - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jagd Auf Roter Oktober - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Hunt For Red October, The (Oxford Digital) / Hunt For Red October: The Book / Hunt For Red October: The Original - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Witness, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Reisende Im Wind II - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Eddie Edwards Super Ski / Super Ski / Superski Challenge - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
DeathBringer (Spotlight) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Galdregon's Domain - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Metal Mutant - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Question Of Sport, A - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Blood Money - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Archon: The Light And The Dark - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Feud - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Nightbreed: The Action Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mike Read's Computer Pop Quiz - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jeroen Kimmel (RED/The Judges^1001 Crew) - Update the artist page
James McParlane (Lemmingsoft) - Update the artist page
Richard Hooper (Lemmingsoft) - Update the artist page
Michael Lawrence (Waldoware) - Update the artist page
Lightforce - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jewels Of Darkness - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Adventure Quest - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Colossal Adventure - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Passengers On The Wind II - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Dungeon Adventure - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Passagers Du Vent II, Les: L'Heure Du Serpent - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Passagers Du Vent, Les - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Passengers On The Wind - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Reisende Im Wind - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Nil Dieu Vivant - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Nil Dieu Vivant - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Teil 2:
KAK - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS - 1996
KAK - Upload 44 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 1996
KAK - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 1996
KAK - Update the game page - ECS - 1996
Ironic Design - Update the developer page
Alex Smyth - Create one new artist page
KAK - Create one new game page - ECS - 1996
Jewels Of Darkness - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Jewels Of Darkness - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Jewels Of Darkness - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Stormlord (Hewson) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Stormlord (Hewson) - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Strip Poker: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Strip Poker: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Napalm: The Crimson Crisis / Diversia - Update the cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaOne-Sam4x0-Pegasos II-AmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), Pegasos-Efika-AmigaPPC (MorphOS), RTG - 1999
Final Odyssey: Theseus Verses The Minotaur / Enigma (Vulcan) - Update the cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
TFX (Tactical Fighter Experiment) - Update the cheatcode - AGA - 1997
Final Odyssey: Theseus Verses The Minotaur / Enigma (Vulcan) - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
Final Odyssey: Theseus Verses The Minotaur / Enigma (Vulcan) - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
TFX (Tactical Fighter Experiment) - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1997
Impossible Mission - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Impossible Mission - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Strangers, The - Update the cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Final Odyssey: Theseus Verses The Minotaur / Enigma (Vulcan) - Create one new cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
Laurant Weill - Update the artist page
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Celâl Kandemiroğlu (Celal Kandemiroglu) - Update the artist page
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Ringside - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
S.T.A.G. - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Gotcha! - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gotcha! - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gotcha! - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
S.T.A.G. - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
S.T.A.G. - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
S.T.A.G. - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
S.T.A.G. - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Roll-out - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Limes & Napoleon - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Roll-out - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Roll-out - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Roll-out - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Limes & Napoleon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Ringside - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Black Magic - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Black Magic - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Ringside - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
