Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36465
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 08.04.2017 - 10:20    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Interview: Was macht eigentlich Erik Simon? Amiga Joker 11/93     06.04.2017
Artikel: Zocker wie du und ich... was spielen Promis? Amiga Joker 11/93     06.04.2017
Interview: Reinhard A. Bölts - Pressesprecher von Paul Gauselmann Amiga Joker 7/92     06.04.2017
BMX Simulator Amiga Joker 11/93     06.04.2017
Metamorphic Force Amiga Joker 11/93     06.04.2017
Violent Storm Amiga Joker 11/93     06.04.2017
Bombjack Twin Amiga Joker 11/93     06.04.2017
Conquestador: Szenario Generator Amiga Joker 11/92     06.04.2017
Bucky O'Hare (Arcade) Amiga Joker 10/92     06.04.2017
Truxton 2 Amiga Joker 10/92     06.04.2017
Shanghai II: Drachenauge Amiga Joker 10/92     06.04.2017
IK+ Amiga Joker 10/92     06.04.2017
Retro-Artikel: Sega 3D Classics Collection     04.04.2017
Chaos Engine, The PC Joker 9/94     04.04.2017
Chaos Engine, The Amiga Games 3/93     04.04.2017
Ringworld: Revenge of the Patriarch ASM 5/93     04.04.2017
Star Wars - X-Wing ASM 5/93     04.04.2017
Wolfen: Die Bestie ist unter uns ASM 5/93     04.04.2017
Strike Commander ASM 7/93     04.04.2017
Dino Worlds ASM 7/93     04.04.2017
Spider-Man X-Men Arcade's Revenge ASM 7/93     04.04.2017
Legend of Cranog ASM 7/93     04.04.2017
Might and Magic III: Die Inseln von Terra ASM 7/93     04.04.2017
Syndicate ASM 8/93     04.04.2017
Gulp! ASM 8/93     04.04.2017
Lost Vikings, The ASM 9/93     04.04.2017
Pirates! Gold ASM 9/93     04.04.2017
Cover: X-Copy & Tools     03.04.2017
Cover: Custodian     03.04.2017
Chaos Engine, The ASM 3/93     03.04.2017
Lionheart ASM 4/93     03.04.2017
Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet ASM 4/93     03.04.2017
Fatal Strokes: The Art of Adventure ASM 4/93     03.04.2017
Super Cauldron ASM 4/93     03.04.2017
Dragon's Lair III: The Curse of Mordread ASM 4/93     03.04.2017
Whale's Voyage ASM 4/93     03.04.2017
Eric the Unready ASM 4/93     03.04.2017
Eco Quest 2: Lost Secret of the Rainforest ASM 4/93     03.04.2017
Cyberspace ASM 4/93     03.04.2017
4D Sports Driving Power Play 4/92     02.04.2017
Golden Eagle Power Play 4/92     02.04.2017
Mad TV Power Play 4/92     02.04.2017
Realms Power Play 4/92     02.04.2017
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Space Mutants Power Play 4/92     02.04.2017
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Space Mutants Power Play 4/92     02.04.2017
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Space Mutants Power Play 4/92     02.04.2017
WWF WrestleMania Power Play 4/92     02.04.2017
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles II Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
Th!nk Cross Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
Thunderhawk AH-73M Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
Thunder Force III Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
Toki Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
Trouble Shooter Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
Turrican Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
Graeme Souness Vector Soccer Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
Wayne Gretzky Hockey 2 Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
Games, The: Winter Challenge Power Play 3/92     02.04.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
