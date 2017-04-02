User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36465
Location: Übersee
Posted: 08.04.2017 - 10:20 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Interview: Was macht eigentlich Erik Simon?
Amiga Joker 11/93 06.04.2017
Artikel: Zocker wie du und ich... was spielen Promis?
Amiga Joker 11/93 06.04.2017
Interview: Reinhard A. Bölts - Pressesprecher von Paul Gauselmann
Amiga Joker 7/92 06.04.2017
BMX Simulator
Amiga Joker 11/93 06.04.2017
Metamorphic Force
Amiga Joker 11/93 06.04.2017
Violent Storm
Amiga Joker 11/93 06.04.2017
Bombjack Twin
Amiga Joker 11/93 06.04.2017
Conquestador: Szenario Generator
Amiga Joker 11/92 06.04.2017
Bucky O'Hare (Arcade)
Amiga Joker 10/92 06.04.2017
Truxton 2
Amiga Joker 10/92 06.04.2017
Shanghai II: Drachenauge
Amiga Joker 10/92 06.04.2017
IK+
Amiga Joker 10/92 06.04.2017
Retro-Artikel: Sega 3D Classics Collection
04.04.2017
Chaos Engine, The
PC Joker 9/94 04.04.2017
Chaos Engine, The
Amiga Games 3/93 04.04.2017
Ringworld: Revenge of the Patriarch
ASM 5/93 04.04.2017
Star Wars - X-Wing
ASM 5/93 04.04.2017
Wolfen: Die Bestie ist unter uns
ASM 5/93 04.04.2017
Strike Commander
ASM 7/93 04.04.2017
Dino Worlds
ASM 7/93 04.04.2017
Spider-Man X-Men Arcade's Revenge
ASM 7/93 04.04.2017
Legend of Cranog
ASM 7/93 04.04.2017
Might and Magic III: Die Inseln von Terra
ASM 7/93 04.04.2017
Syndicate
ASM 8/93 04.04.2017
Gulp!
ASM 8/93 04.04.2017
Lost Vikings, The
ASM 9/93 04.04.2017
Pirates! Gold
ASM 9/93 04.04.2017
Cover: X-Copy & Tools
03.04.2017
Cover: Custodian
03.04.2017
Chaos Engine, The
ASM 3/93 03.04.2017
Lionheart
ASM 4/93 03.04.2017
Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
ASM 4/93 03.04.2017
Fatal Strokes: The Art of Adventure
ASM 4/93 03.04.2017
Super Cauldron
ASM 4/93 03.04.2017
Dragon's Lair III: The Curse of Mordread
ASM 4/93 03.04.2017
Whale's Voyage
ASM 4/93 03.04.2017
Eric the Unready
ASM 4/93 03.04.2017
Eco Quest 2: Lost Secret of the Rainforest
ASM 4/93 03.04.2017
Cyberspace
ASM 4/93 03.04.2017
4D Sports Driving
Power Play 4/92 02.04.2017
Golden Eagle
Power Play 4/92 02.04.2017
Mad TV
Power Play 4/92 02.04.2017
Realms
Power Play 4/92 02.04.2017
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Space Mutants
Power Play 4/92 02.04.2017
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Space Mutants
Power Play 4/92 02.04.2017
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Space Mutants
Power Play 4/92 02.04.2017
WWF WrestleMania
Power Play 4/92 02.04.2017
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles II
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
Th!nk Cross
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
Thunderhawk AH-73M
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
Thunder Force III
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
Toki
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
Trouble Shooter
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
Turrican
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
Graeme Souness Vector Soccer
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
Wayne Gretzky Hockey 2
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
Games, The: Winter Challenge
Power Play 3/92 02.04.2017
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold