AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36465
Location: Übersee
Posted: 08.04.2017 - 10:18 Post subject: Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AB3DTrainer_src.lha - 3.01 - game/patch - 33K - AB3DTrainer source code - (readme)
IntyBASIC.lha - 1.2.9 - dev/cross - 605K - BASIC compiler for Intellivision - (readme)
AmiSGE_src.lha - 1.00 - game/patch - 29K - AmiSGE source code - (readme)
RNOAnim.lha - 1.0 - gfx/show - 1.8M - Animation player, converter and builder - (readme)
HWP_AHX.lha - 1.2 - dev/hwood - 130K - Hollywood plugin for AHX/HivelyTracker - (readme)
HWP_AVCodec.lha - 1.4 - dev/hwood - 6.4M - Hollywood plugin for FFmpeg codecs - (readme)
HWP_HTTPStreamer.lha - 1.1 - dev/hwood - 74K - Stream HTTP files with Hollywood - (readme)
HWP_SQLite3.lha - 1.2 - dev/hwood - 952K - Hollywood plugin for SQL databases - (readme)
LoadModule.lha - 45.8 - util/boot - 19K - Install Libs/Devs reset-proof - (readme)
lhasa-0.3.1.lha - 0.3.1 - util/arc - 53K - Free Software LHA implementation - (readme)
links-mos.lha - 2.14 - comm/www - 6.3M - Links text-only WWW browser w/ SSL - (readme)
VICE-AmigaOS4-3.0.lha - 3.0 - misc/emu - 27M - Emul. c64(dtv),c128,pet,cbm2,plus4,vic20 - (readme)
TTManager_src.lha - 3.5c - util/wb - 61K - TTManager source code - (readme)
Greedium.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 861K - A small mui game about numbers - (readme)
hey_1.0.i386-aros.zip - 1.0.0 - comm/mail - 5.9M - Html Enhancer for YAM - (readme)
minipicolisp.i386-aros.lha - - dev/lang - 137K - A minimal version of PicoLisp - (readme)
smd2bin_src.lha - 1.0 - util/conv - 14K - smd2bin source code - (readme)
atoms_halibut.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 70K - Atoms type game - (readme)
atoms_halibut_src.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 230K - Atoms (Halibut) source code - (readme)
cc65-morphos.lha - 2.16 - dev/cross - 12M - ANSI C 6502 cross development package - (readme)
Hexaco.lha - 0.9.1 - util/wb - 32K - Color values as hex/dec/... (MUI, +src) - (readme)
Overlay.tgz - - dev/asm - 4K - Old ASM source demonstrating overlay - (readme)
VICE-i386-AROS-3.0.tar.gz - 3.0 - misc/emu - 21M - Emul. c64(dtv),c128,pet,cbm2,plus4,vic20 - (readme)
1TouchMac_src.lha - 2.5 - util/boot - 28K - 1TouchMac source code - (readme)
abackup_src.lha - 5.22 - disk/bakup - 540K - ABackup source code - (readme)
RNOAnim_OS4.lha - 1.0 - gfx/show - 2.2M - Animation player, converter, and builder - (readme)
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Quelle: Aminet.net
URL der Quelle: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
