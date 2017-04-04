|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
|Posted: 04.04.2017 - 09:14 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 13
Krzysztof Smiechowicz schreibt:
In der Woche des 29. März:
- Absturzursache in Decoration beseitigt (Kalamatee)
- Taskliste Aktualisierungsproblem in SysMon wurde behoben (Kalamatee)
- Boot-Zeit Absturz x86_64 AROS Kernel behoben (mschulz)
- Timeouts in ahci.device wurde erhöht (DizzyOfCRN)
Hinweis: Dies ist der letzte Beitrag in "Eine Woche in AROS" von mir.
Leider habe niemanden finden können, der diese Arbeit fortsetzt.
http://aros-exec.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
