Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36395
Location: Übersee
Posted: 01.04.2017 - 10:32 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Gamefront 9/96
30.03.2017
Delta Force 2
PC Joker 1/2000 30.03.2017
Delta Force: Land Warrior
PC Joker 1/2001 30.03.2017
Shadow of the Evil
64er 12/93 30.03.2017
Pulstar 2
Video Games 5/98 30.03.2017
Steam-Heart's
Video Games 2/99 30.03.2017
Super Smash Bros.
Video Games 3/99 30.03.2017
Aspect Warriors
Video Games 2/94 30.03.2017
Lösung: Ultima VI - Teil 4
ASM 1/91 28.03.2017
Mad Flunky
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Galileo
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Ghettoblaster
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Graham Gooch's All Star Cricket
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
How to be a Complete Bastard
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
In 80 Tagen um die Welt
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Jinks
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
MASK
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Mean City
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Moon Strike
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Motos
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Land of Neverwhere
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Mystery of the Nile, The
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
On Cue
ASM 11/87 28.03.2017
Super Probotector: The Alien Rebels
Video Games 10/92 26.03.2017
Obelix
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Snoopy and the Red Baron
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Zaxxon
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Lady Bug
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Solar Fox
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Quick Step
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Laser Gates
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Video Pinball
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Bump 'n' Jump
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Star Trek: Strategic Operations Simulator
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Buck Rogers: Planet of Zoom
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Missile Control
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Surfer's Paradise
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Super Kung Fu
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Sir Lancelot + Robin Hood
TeleMatch 2/84 26.03.2017
Autobahn Raser II
Mega Fun 3/2000 25.03.2017
Bangai-O
Video Games 12/2000 25.03.2017
Raiden
Power Play 2/95 25.03.2017
SWIV
Play Time 3/93 25.03.2017
Legend of Zelda, The: Majora's Mask
Video Games 12/2000 25.03.2017
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Video Games 12/2000 25.03.2017
Operation Body Count
Power Play 2/95 25.03.2017
Cartoon Line Part One
Play Time 3/93 25.03.2017
Space Max
ASM 5/92 25.03.2017
Cover: Stratego
25.03.2017
Cover: Microcosm
25.03.2017
Game Express 5/99
25.03.2017
PC Games SH 3/98
25.03.2017
PC Games SH 1/2002
25.03.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
