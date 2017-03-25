Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 36395
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 01.04.2017 - 10:32    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Gamefront 9/96     30.03.2017
Delta Force 2 PC Joker 1/2000     30.03.2017
Delta Force: Land Warrior PC Joker 1/2001     30.03.2017
Shadow of the Evil 64er 12/93     30.03.2017
Pulstar 2 Video Games 5/98     30.03.2017
Steam-Heart's Video Games 2/99     30.03.2017
Super Smash Bros. Video Games 3/99     30.03.2017
Aspect Warriors Video Games 2/94     30.03.2017
Lösung: Ultima VI - Teil 4 ASM 1/91     28.03.2017
Mad Flunky ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Galileo ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Ghettoblaster ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Graham Gooch's All Star Cricket ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
How to be a Complete Bastard ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
In 80 Tagen um die Welt ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Jinks ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
MASK ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Mean City ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Moon Strike ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Motos ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Land of Neverwhere ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Mystery of the Nile, The ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
On Cue ASM 11/87     28.03.2017
Super Probotector: The Alien Rebels Video Games 10/92     26.03.2017
Obelix TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Snoopy and the Red Baron TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Zaxxon TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Lady Bug TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Solar Fox TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Quick Step TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Laser Gates TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Video Pinball TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Bump 'n' Jump TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Star Trek: Strategic Operations Simulator TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Buck Rogers: Planet of Zoom TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Missile Control TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Surfer's Paradise TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Super Kung Fu TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Sir Lancelot + Robin Hood TeleMatch 2/84     26.03.2017
Autobahn Raser II Mega Fun 3/2000     25.03.2017
Bangai-O Video Games 12/2000     25.03.2017
Raiden Power Play 2/95     25.03.2017
SWIV Play Time 3/93     25.03.2017
Legend of Zelda, The: Majora's Mask Video Games 12/2000     25.03.2017
Ultimate Fighting Championship Video Games 12/2000     25.03.2017
Operation Body Count Power Play 2/95     25.03.2017
Cartoon Line Part One Play Time 3/93     25.03.2017
Space Max ASM 5/92     25.03.2017
Cover: Stratego     25.03.2017
Cover: Microcosm     25.03.2017
Game Express 5/99     25.03.2017
PC Games SH 3/98     25.03.2017
PC Games SH 1/2002     25.03.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
