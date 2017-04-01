|
Posted: 01.04.2017 - 10:32 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Teil 2:
Spaceball (Rainbow Arts) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Snoopy In ''The Case Of The Missing Blanket'' - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Sentry, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Zonked - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
New York Warriors - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Delta Command - Update the game page - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1990
Historia Interminable II, La - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Straf - Update the game page - OCS - 1990
Gran Halcón, El - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Resolution 101 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
HoverForce - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Freedom: Die Krieger Des Schattens - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Fred Feuerstein - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Defender Of The Crown - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Precision Approach: Jet Instrument Trainer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Defender Of The Crown - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Defender Of The Crown - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Precision Approach: Jet Instrument Trainer - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
It Came From The Desert - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Flight Of The Intruder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jump Jet - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Harrier Mission - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Jump Jet - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Jump Jet - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Jump Jet - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
MicroProse Formula One Grand Prix - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
MicroProse Formula One Grand Prix - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
MicroProse Formula One Grand Prix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
World Circuit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
MicroProse Formula One Grand Prix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Metal Mutant - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ishar Trilogy - 1995 - Update the game page
Falling Down (Schatztruhe) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Falling Down (Schatztruhe) - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Falling Down (Schatztruhe) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Falling Down (Schatztruhe) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fußball Total! - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Schwarze Auge, Das: Die Schicksalsklinge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Börsenfieber - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Wall$treet - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Christoph Kolumbus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Aventures de Moktar, Les - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Titus The Fox: To Marrakech And Back - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Super Putty - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Silly Putty - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Defender Of The Crown - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Defender Of The Crown - Upload 19 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Meister, Der - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Meister, Der - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
James Hunter - Create one new artist page
Defender Of The Crown - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Defender Of The Crown - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Rock-A-Doodle: The Computerized Coloring Book - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Home Alone: The Computerized Coloring Book - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
FernGully: The Last Rainforest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Susan Turner - Create one new artist page
World Class Soccer (Audiogenic) / F.A. Premier League Football - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Willy in the Castle of Dreams - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Christmas Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mad Show - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Future Dreams (Silmarils) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Future Dreams (Silmarils) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
